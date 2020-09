‚ÄčThe Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation and assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a male foreign worker who was reported to have run away from the employer.

49-year-old Filipino, Loreto Galarido Musong, holding passport number P2685562A. Any information on him can be relayed to Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station through 2242334 or Police Hotline 993 or any nearby police stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei