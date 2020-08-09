​20 drivers were issued compound for offences under the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 68. This was discovered during roadblock operations conducted by several police stations.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in its press release said the roadblock operations were carried out in four separate areas namely in Bandar Seri Begawan; Muara; Tutong and Panaga. Among the offenses found included not displaying the vehicle licence, bald tyres and non-functional brake lights. The Royal Brunei Police Force will continue to carry out roadblocks in raising public awareness on the importance of complying with all traffic rules in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei