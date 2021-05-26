In conjunction with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Diamond Jubilee Celebration, which will take place in Bandar Seri Begawan on the 31st of May 2021, a full rehearsal of the said celebration will be held today, Thursday, 27th of May 2021 from 2 until 5 in the afternoon.

Several main roads in Bandar Seri Begawan namely Jalan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, Jalan Elizabeth Dua, Jalan Mc Arthur, Jalan Kianggeh, Jalan Residency, Jalan Pretty, Jalan Sumbiling and Jalan Stoney will be supervised during the rehearsal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei