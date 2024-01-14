Rising Star Bernie Regalario to Compete in Inaugural Indonesia Open

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Following a notable runner-up finish at the Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open, young billiards sensation Bernie "Li'l Prince" Regalario is set to participate in the first-ever Indonesia International Open at Park Hyatt Jakarta from January 16 to 25. This event marks a significant opportunity for Regalario to showcase his skills on an international platform.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Indonesia Open offers a prize of USD 25,000 for the champion and USD 12,000 for the runner-up, while the third and fourth placers will receive USD 6,000 each. The competition features a 10-ball event for adult players and a 9-ball category for boys aged 17 years and under. Bernie Regalario, along with his Marboys Billiards Club teammates Johann Chua, James Aranas, Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis, and Jefrey Roda, will compete in the 10-ball event.

Regalario recently competed in the finals of the Chinese Taipei Open, where he faced veteran Carlo Biado and finished second with a score of 13-7. This performance has put Regalario in the spotlight as a rising talent in the sport.

The Indonesian Billiards Sports Association, under the leadership of general chairperson Hary Tanoesoedibjo, expressed during a press conference in Jakarta in December last year, their commitment to developing billiards as a sport in Indonesia. This initiative follows the triumph of their 14-year-old player, Derin Asaku Sitorus, who won the WPA World Junior 10-Ball Championships in Klagenfurt, Austria, in October 2023. The Indonesia Open is seen as a platform to build on this momentum and promote the sport further.