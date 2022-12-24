Reunion Ceremony

​Joining the military requires precise commitment and high discipline during trainings. The expressions are among those shared by some former personnel of the Brunei Malay Soldiers of the 1961-1963 Recruitment when interviewed during the Malaya Intake Reunion, 24th December morning.

The ceremony which was attended by 70 former soldiers, aimed to further strengthen the relation that had been established for a long time. The military field demands great sacrifice and fighting spirit, not only during the training period but also while carrying out duties and responsibilities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei