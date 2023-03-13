ResMed’s Annual Global Sleep Survey Finds 8 in 10 Adults Experience Signs of Disruption Related to Their Quality of Sleep

81% of respondents experience one or more symptoms indicating poor sleep quality, despite 64% saying they’re satisfied with the quantity of their sleep

Women and older generations are less satisfied with the quality and quantity of their sleep compared to the survey’s overall average

Annual survey aims to raise awareness for sleep health during National Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) announced today the results from its 2023 Global Sleep Survey in conjunction with National Sleep Awareness Week (March 12-18) and World Sleep Day (March 17) to raise awareness for the importance of sleep as a key component of physical and mental health.

The survey found that despite 64% of respondents saying they are satisfied with the quantity of their sleep, more than 80% report experiencing symptoms of disruption related to their sleep quality, with consumers most commonly reporting mood changes, such as depression or irritability (33%), waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat (30%), difficulty concentrating during the day (30%), and excessive daytime sleepiness (29%).

The 2023 Global Sleep Survey asked more than 20,000 respondents from 12 countries during January 2023 about the quantity and quality of their sleep, bedtime routines, and sleep habits and found differences in respondents’ quantity and quality of sleep based on location, gender, and age:

Respondents from India (84%), Mexico (69%), and China (66%) are most satisfied with their quantity of sleep, while those in Australia (47%), Japan (46%), and the UK (45%) are the least satisfied with the quantity of their sleep.

8 in 10 respondents reported one or more symptoms of sleep disruption related to sleep quality; Mexico (87%), France (87%), and South Korea (85%) had the highest rates of reported symptoms, while Japan (60%) had the lowest.

60% of women report being satisfied with their quantity of sleep (the least of any gender), compared to 68% of men and 65% of nonbinary respondents. Women (83%) and nonbinary (94%) respondents were more likely to say they have at least one symptom of poor sleep compared to men (79%).

52% of women report regularly waking up with a negative feeling in the morning (e.g. cranky, anxious, miserable), with 26% saying they’re still tired. Conversely, 58% of men report they are more likely to wake up feeling positive (e.g. happy, refreshed, calm, energetic).

43% of Gen Xers and Boomers and 49% of the Silent Generation report that they aren’t satisfied with the quality of their sleep, compared to only 37% of Millennials and 31% of Gen Zers.

Despite a majority of survey respondents reporting they wake up with symptoms of poor sleep quality – one-third (33%) of respondents have not been tested for sleep apnea or sought medical help for other sleep conditions because they do not believe they have sleep-related medical conditions. Additionally, 49% of respondents said their doctor has never asked them proactively about their sleep quality.

“Prioritizing sleep is one of the most effective ways to improve your health, and poor sleep can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and depression,” said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., chief medical officer for ResMed. “It’s critical to have an honest discussion with your healthcare provider about your sleep habits and seek help if you’re experiencing patterns or symptoms of poor sleep as it could point to a more concerning health issue or sleep disorder such as sleep apnea.”

What’s Keeping People Up at Night and Tools They’re Using to Improve Their Sleep

Additional findings of ResMed’s 2023 Global Sleep Survey address what’s keeping people up at night and how people use technology to improve sleep. Findings include:

Amidst global reports of potential economic instability, anxiety/depression (33%) and work-related concerns (33%) are the two most cited reasons for keeping people up at night – an increase compared to a similar question asked in 2022 (29% and 22%, respectively).

Anxiety/depression was most commonly reported as the reason keeping people up at night in Brazil (46%), the U.S. (45%), Australia (42%), and the UK (42%) – and least reported in Japan (24%), India (22%), and Germany (21%).

Among consumers whose sleep has gotten worse over the past year, nearly one-third say financial pressures have caused the decline in their sleep quality (32%), with those in the U.S. (41%), Mexico (39%), and India (37%) reporting the highest impact.

43% of Millennials report using a sleep tracker to keep records of their sleep patterns and quality of sleep, higher than Gen Z (35%), Gen X (28%), Boomers (15%), and the Silent Generation (7%).

To learn more about ResMed’s 2023 Global Sleep Survey or to take a quick self-assessment for your risk of sleep apnea, visit SleepForBetterTomorrow.com. Plus, learn about the digital health technologies that are transforming how we sleep, breathe, live, and care for patients on ResMed’s new podcast series, Awaken Your Best, hosted by Dr. Nunez and available anywhere you stream your favorite podcasts including on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The first episode premiers today – Monday, March 13 – featuring a conversation on the latest digital health trends with Gary Shapiro, acclaimed author and president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association.

Survey Methodology

ResMed 2023 Global Sleep Survey included 20,069 total participants across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Korea, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, China, and India, conducted in January 2023.

For generational comparisons, the survey defines Gen Z as ages 18-26, Millennials ages 27-42, Gen X ages 43-58, Baby Boomers ages 59-77, and the Silent Generation ages 78-95.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies” and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

