OmniGuide Holdings Announces Successful Completion of Patient Study for Revolutionary iSTONE(TM) Laser-Guided Lithotripsy Technology

Jul 26, 2024 #ASEAN

BILLERICA, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / OmniGuide Holdings, Inc. (OGH) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a groundbreaking patient study for its innovative iSTONE™ software, a laser-guided system designed for real-time automatic target identification in endoscopic stone lithotripsy. This advancement marks a significant milestone in the treatment of urolithiasis, promising a new era of precision and safety in kidney stone management.

In August 2022, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research recognized the potential of this pioneering technology, awarding LISA Laser Products GmbH, a subsidiary of OmniGuide Holdings based in Germany, a prestigious grant (Grant No. 13GW0628) to develop the iSTONE system further. The novel optical feedback technology at the heart of iSTONE has demonstrated a significant reduction in energy required during lithotripsy procedures in a porcine animal model, thereby minimizing the heat load and potential temperature increase in the kidney. This innovation not only preserves the integrity of the organ but also protects it from permanent postoperative damage.

The results from the animal study are compelling, showing the potential for a reduction of over 50% in the energy applied and the risk of kidney damage compared to the traditional Gold Standard Holmium Therapy.1 "Our unique approach underscores our patient-focused mission and is set to redefine laser-assisted lithotripsy," stated Tullio Cappelletto, Global Director of Marketing and Sales at OmniGuide Holdings.

The OmniGuide Digital Innovation Institute, with its team of exceptional developers and engineering specialists, continues to push the boundaries of medical technology. "Their commitment to advancing patient care has led to the creation of iSTONE, a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in healthcare," stated Robert Allen, CFO of OmniGuide Holdings.

The findings from the patient study, eagerly anticipated by the medical community, will be unveiled in the forthcoming months. OmniGuide Holdings is poised to lead the way in enhancing the safety, efficiency, and outcomes of kidney stone treatment, solidifying its position at the forefront of medical innovation.

For more information about OmniGuide Holdings and the iSTONE™ technology, please visit https://www.omni-guide.com/news.

1 Schlager, D., Schulte, A., Schütz, J., Brandenburg, A., Schell, C., Lamrini, S., Vogel, M., Teichmann, H.-O., & Miernik, A. (2021). Laser-guided real-time automatic target identification for endoscopic stone lithotripsy: a two-arm in vivo porcine comparison study. World Journal of Urology, 39, 2719-2726. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00345-020-03452-0

Contact Information

Tullio Cappelletto
tcappelletto@omni-guide.com

SOURCE: OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.

