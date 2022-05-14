Following the latest COVID-19 situation, Endemic Phase in the country, several services at Belait District health centres will be reinstated starting Monday, 16th May 2022.

The Ministry of Health in its press release informed that the services are the Primary Healthcare Services Division; Nurse-Led Clinic; National Health Screening Programme and Community Nutrition Services.

Meanwhile, after office hours services are moved from Seria Health Centre to Sungai Liang Health Centre, starting on 13th May.

For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123 or visit the website at 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei