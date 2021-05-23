The month of Syawal is a month where Muslims still maintain the routine of worship in the previous month of Ramadhan such as six days of fasting, mass fardhu prayers, reading of Al-Qur’an and multiplying tahmid and tasbih as a sign of gratitude in addition to magnifying and praising Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Yesterday afternoon, the Brunei Women Business Council Association, WBC held a reading of Ratib Al-Attas and Tahlil ceremony in conjunction with the Aidil Fitri celebration.

The ceremony was held as an annual event of the association in addition to obtaining blessings and gratitude to celebrate Hari Raya Aidil Fitri. The association was established 21 years ago with over one hundred members at present.

Practices such as reading Al-Quran should continue to be practiced not only in the month of Ramadhan but also in other months including the month of Syawal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei