​Civil service is the main machinery in driving the country’s development and safeguard the people’s well-being. Administrative competency and efficiency as well as civil servant’s leadership are important towards achieving high quality services. This includes generating new ideas to spur a more effective delivery of services. Work culture that is based on innovation, responsive, and integrity is the key to empower the public sector’s human resource in the country.

To ensure the civil service management is carried out systematically, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam is always attentive on the development of the civil service’s performance and situation. This includes making several official and non-official visits to ministries and government departments.

It cannot be denied that civil service is the manager, facilitator, and agent of change that becomes the main core for development of a nation. This includes having high discipline and determination in playing their respective role as civil servants, which contributes to increasing productivity and production of the country.

In improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public administration in the country, as well as appreciating and motivating the civil servants, the Public Service Award is held as one of the strategies of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to promote innovation in governance and further enhance professionalism in the civil service. With the vision “Innovative, Dynamic and Progressive Public Service”, the Public Service Department will be able to implement the strategic focus areas of Innovative and Competent Leadership; Strong Human Policy and Excellent Human Resource Management.

Source: Radio Television Brunei