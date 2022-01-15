58 senior officers and officers of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF have been promoted. The promotions were by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Officer’s Mess, Berakas Garrison.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu LailaRAJA Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. While present to award the insignias was Major General (Udara) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF.

2 senior officers were promoted to the rank of Colonel, 2 officers were promoted to the rank of Acting Lieutenant Colonel, whereas for officers ranking Major and below, a total of 11 officers were promoted to the rank of Substantive Major or Acting Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy, one promoted to Acting Major, 35 promoted to Substantive Captain or Lieutenant of the Royal Brunei Navy, 5 officers were promoted to the rank of Acting Captain and 2 were Special Commissioned to the rank of Lieutenant or Lieutenant Junior Grade of the Royal Brunei Navy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei