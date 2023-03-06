Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse at the Ycm international one design elite dominate 39th edition

MONACO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The curtain fell on the 39th Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse in Monaco. Twelve nations, 300-plus sailors and three classes gathered for this one design regatta that has become a classic since its launch by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1985. “We can say it’s a classic regatta in winter after 39 editions. It ends the winter season and for us it’s important because our members took home very good results. Also we had very nice weather conditions through the weekend so we’re very happy,” said Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary, Bernard d’Alessandri. In all 15 Smeralda 888s, a dozen Longtze Premiers and over 50 J/70s raced in this event which also doubles as the fourth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

In the J/70 the final victory went to the Italians on Alice. “We’re very happy to have won in such a competitive fleet. We didn’t expect this outcome but we worked towards it and in the end with a good work on water we achieved the maximum result, therefore we’re very happy,” said Alice’s team Nevio Sabadin. Next on the podium Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and his monegasque team ‘G-Spot’, followed by Alessandro Molla’s italian team ‘Viva’. Moreover, in the J/70 class, after competing in the Primo Cup for the fourth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, the overall winner was announced. On the top step of the podium Ludovico Fassitelli’s team ‘Junda’, followed by Samuel Poons (Charisma V) and Graeme Peterson (Moonlight II), all three Ycm members. “This 39th Primo Cup edition was quite tricky for us, quite difficult but it’s okay because this was the last race of the Sportsboat Winter Series and we won the general ranking with the sixth place earned at the Primo Cup. So we’re very proud about this,” said Fassitelli.

Moving on to the Smeralda 888 class, after two tough days, the victory went to Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies (who is also class president) with his ‘Vamos mi Amor’: “We’re very happy to have won the Primo Cup, it has been a long time. We had two fantastic days with 6 races and a very competitive fleet. It was a great weekend for us, considering also that we have witnessed some well-known sailors getting back in the water like Vincenzo Onorato and his son Achille but also some very challenging new entries,” he said after the competition. The Onorato family got on the podium after a father-and-son tight race at the helms of Smeralda 888s. Achille’s Canard à l’Orange finally got the better of his father on Mascalzone Latino ending up respectively 2nd and 3rd.

No surprises in the Longtze Premier that was again dominated by the Swiss led by a faultless performance from Jarmo Wieland’s Shensu to win all six races. Torsten Muller’s crew on Le Petit Frère d’Emile Bleu and Stefen Schneider’s Outsider were 2nd and 3rd.

Next appointment to keep in mind at the Yacht Club de Monaco is the Women Leading and Sailing Trophy (25-26 march). “It will be a special occasion for us: it’s a women-only regatta and it’s the Yacht Club first edition. We’re looking forward to it,” concluded d’Alessandri.

