Presentation of Mosque Construction Fund

$469,767 were collected through short message service or SMS for the 7th Brunei Darussalam Mosque Construction Fund. The Mosque Construction Fund was opened for 9 months from 14th March 2022 until 31st December 2022. The handing over ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The donation was received by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Chairman of the Committee for the Collection and Issuance of the Brunei Darussalam Mosque Construction Fund. Awang Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, Chief Executive Officer at Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST handed over $418,169 from the SMS collection and a $10,000 donation from DST officers and staff. Meanwhile, Dayang Hafiza binti Mohamad, Head of Public Relations and Communications on behalf of Progresif Sendirian Berhad handed over contributions totalling $46,598. Awang Haji Radziman bin Haji Rahman, Acting Chief Executive Officer, handed over 5 thousand dollars on behalf of Imagine Sendirian Berhad.

Since its launch in 2015 until January 2023, the Brunei Darussalam Mosque Construction Fund has collected $21,201,432.05 through various mechanisms. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei