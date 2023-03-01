The ‘Semarak Hari Kebangsaan Negara Brunei Darussalam Ke 39’ timed to express gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. Organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to symbolise the spirit of patriotism and love for the country, the ceremony took place yesterday at the International Convention Centre, Berakas.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The ceremony was highlighted with a talk titled “Menyusuri Sejarah Tanahair: Episod-Episod Bersignifikan” delivered by Doctor Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei