His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam presented a Letter of Credence to Brunei Darussalam’s newly-appointed High Commissioner and received Letters of Credence from newly-appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam. The ceremonies took place yesterday afternoon at the Istana Nurul Iman.

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam first presented a Letter of Credence to His Excellency Dato Paduka Haji Sidek bin Ali, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of Singapore.

His Majesty then received Letters of Credence from Her Excellency Gerda Winkler, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Brunei Darussalam His Excellency John Virgoe, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam and Her Excellency Tiffany Anne McDonald, High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam.

After the ceremony, His Majesty received in audience the High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of Singapore. His Majesty also received in separate audiences the newly-appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty first received in audience Her Excellency Gerda Winkler, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Brunei Darussalam. Accompanying Her Excellency was Mr. Thomas Heilmaier, Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany in Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty next received in audience His Excellency John Virgoe, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. Accompanying His Excellency was Ms. Natalie Gowers-Barnes, British Deputy High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty then received in audience Her Excellency Tiffany Anne McDonald, High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam. Accompanying Her Excellency was Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Hauser, Assistant Defence Advisor, High Commission of Australia in Brunei Darussalam.

​Also present at the ceremony were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Mohd. Nawawi bin Allahyarham Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Haji Awang Mohd. Taha, Private and Confidential Secretary to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Grand Chamberlain; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mohd. Nor bin Haji Jeludin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei