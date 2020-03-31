March 31, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – In connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and related precautionary measures, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it will postpone its Capital Markets Day – which was scheduled to take place in London (UK) on May 13, 2020 – to the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of this year, Philips also plans to provide an update on the company’s medium-term financial targets and performance trajectory for the period after 2020.

Further details about the new date and the venue of Philips’ 2020 Capital Markets Day will be announced in due course. Investors and analysts are advised to regularly check the company’s website ( www.philips.com/ investorrelations ) for updates.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 5977055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Attachment