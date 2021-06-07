June 7, 2021

Intelligent, scalable, secure and interoperable solutions seamlessly connect people, technology and data to support clinical decisions at every point of care to help improve health outcomes, patient and staff experience and reduce cost of care

Philips shares its vision on how digital transformation is driving the delivery of healthcare for more resilient systems

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest connected, secure and scalable informatics solutions at the HIMSS and Health 2.0 European Congress, taking place virtually from June 7 – 9, 2021. Philips will showcase its deep clinical and operational expertise and innovations that foster collaboration and optimize workflows, helping clinicians and health system leaders to improve health outcomes, patient and staff experiences and reduce cost of care.

The pandemic has prompted a focus on virtual care as it showed its value as a scalable enabler to help deliver quality care when resources are limited. Care providers are looking for informatics solutions and technology infrastructures that help them to support this new model of care for both elective and acute settings. Findings of the recently published Future Health Index indicate that nearly two in three healthcare leaders are currently prioritizing investments in telehealth. The last year also underscored the need for centralized and efficient data management. To help clinicians improve patient outcomes and reduce the tremendous workload of healthcare workers, interoperability and vendor agnostic solutions are key to integrating data to drive predictive and actionable insights, and for those insights to be disseminated efficiently and effectively across the healthcare network so that the right care can be delivered at the right time, anywhere.

“The digital transformation helps to change the delivery of healthcare. To drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care, organizations must leverage integrated informatics solutions,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “At this year’s HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, we’re excited to showcase our robust, interoperable infrastructures that unite devices, data, technology, and people. Our deep clinical and operational expertise delivers connected and secure informatics solutions that are scalable across clinical and operational departments, to help empower the people behind the data – from our cloud-enabled digital platforms, to our patient engagement, to our virtual care solutions.”

Spotlighting Philips’ solutions to deliver right care, at the right time, anywhere

During the virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0 European event, Europe’s largest virtual and digital health event, Philips will focus on the following 2021 key informatics themes: Healthcare Anywhere, Digital Transformation, Business Models, Healthcare Consumerization and Precision Care. Philips’ propositions available across these areas enable predictive, precise and virtual care, based on Philips’ secure, cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform, addressing the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care; they include:

Acute Patient Management – continuous monitoring keeping data with the patient, distributing critical physiological trends and insights to care teams at all points of care. Philips’ acute patient management solutions bring together devices, analytics, services to allow for early detection and appropriate intervention in a secure, agile and resilient ecosystem.

– continuous monitoring keeping data with the patient, distributing critical physiological trends and insights to care teams at all points of care. bring together devices, analytics, services to allow for early detection and appropriate intervention in a secure, agile and resilient ecosystem. Integrated Diagnostics – Philips Diagnostic Informatics Suite allows data curation at the point of care, fostering clinical collaboration across diagnostic and clinical service lines, as well as improving streamlined workflows and reducing variation. Data brought to meaningful insights to support a more precise diagnosis and lower total cost of ownership.

– allows data curation at the point of care, fostering clinical collaboration across diagnostic and clinical service lines, as well as improving streamlined workflows and reducing variation. Data brought to meaningful insights to support a more precise diagnosis and lower total cost of ownership. Virtual Care – Philips’ telehealth solutions and capabilities enable customers to extend where, when and how care is delivered –because location should never limit patient care. Virtual care can help to improve efficiency while maintaining quality of care and optimizing staff allocation and productivity through data-driven insights.

At the virtual conference, Philips will also participate in the following live and on-demand sessions:

Keynote Presentation on Widening our Perspective on Digital Maturity – Shez Partovi, MD, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Philips, will be part of this conversation on June 7 th , 4:20 – 5:00pm CET. A recording will also be available on-demand for those who cannot tune in live.

– Shez Partovi, MD, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Philips, will be part of this conversation on June 7 , 4:20 – 5:00pm CET. A recording will also be available on-demand for those who cannot tune in live. Best Practice Session on Digital Maturity Featuring Informed Perspectives from HIT Leaders – on-demand, 20-minute session available on the HIMSS platform during the conference.

Details on all sessions and the full program can be found here .

For more information on Philips’ solutions that will be showcased at the virtual HIMSS European conference, visit: www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates. For continued conversations around Philips’ innovation in health informatics, join us virtually or in-person at HIMSS Global taking place August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

About Royal Philips

