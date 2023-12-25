Philippines’ Top Triathletes to Compete in 2024 National Age Group Triathlon

Manila, Philippines - The National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT), set for January 27 and 28, 2024, at Subic Bay Freeport in Olongapo, will feature the Philippines' best triathletes. The event will include a range of categories such as Super Sprint Distance, Sprint Distance, Standard Distance Individual and Team Relay, and Super Trikids events. The registration deadline is December 31.

According to Philippines News Agency, the tournament will serve as a qualifying race for the 2025 Thailand Southeast Asian Games and is part of the association's efforts for team trials and talent identification. Last year's sprint elite champions were Fernando Jose Casares and Raven Faith Alcoseba, with Dayshaun Ramos and Kira Ellis winning the Junior Elite divisions.