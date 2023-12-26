Philippine Weightlifters Prepare for Olympic Qualifiers

MANILA: Filipino weightlifters, including Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, are gearing up for two critical Olympic qualifying tournaments. The team will participate in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from February 3-10 and the World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, from March 31 to April 11.

According to Philippines News Agency, The squad comprises eight athletes from various regions, including Zamboanga City, Angono, Rizal, Cebu City, and Bohol. At the recent International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar, Rose Jean Ramos and John Febuar Ceniza stood out by winning medals and setting new national records. National coach Christopher Bureros expressed confidence in the athletes' preparation and focus, underscoring the importance of surpassing personal records for a better chance at qualifying for the Paris Olympics. The top ten lifters in each category will secure a quota place for their country through the IWF Olympic Qualification Ranking tournaments, which run until April 28, 2024.