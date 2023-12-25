Eastmincom Investigates Fatal Military Vehicle Incident in Davao City

Butuan City, Philippines - The Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) is conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal accident involving a military vehicle in Davao City on Christmas Eve. Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, the commander of Eastmincom, has ordered an inquiry to assess any potential negligence by personnel of Task Force Davao (TF-Davao), to which the vehicle was assigned.

According to Philippines News Agency, The incident occurred when a KM450 military truck, after unloading TF-Davao personnel at the Bangkerohan Market for a security operation, was left unmanned. Crenenandy Cadiente then boarded the vehicle and drove it, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. The injured were taken to the Philippine Medical Center for treatment, and Cadiente is currently under police custody.

The mental health evaluation of Cadiente is pending. Almerol expressed condolences to the victims' families and assured the public of a swift investigation to ensure justice for the affected families. He described the incident as isolated but unfortunate, particularly during the Christmas season.