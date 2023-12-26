BARMM Achieves Significant Progress in Infrastructure and Governance in 2023

COTABATO CITY: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has marked 2023 as a year of significant achievements in governance and infrastructure development. In its fourth year of the transition period, BARMM's various ministries have successfully delivered services in areas such as local governance, education, and health.

According to Philippines News Agency, 2023 saw an infrastructure investment of PHP2.5 billion, benefiting 2.4 million constituents and creating almost 10,000 jobs. This year, 323 barangay halls were built, with 66 completed and 257 ongoing. Additionally, 26 municipal halls inspired by Muslim architecture and 32 public markets are underway, enhancing the region's infrastructure landscape.

Minister Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, the first woman in the role, commended her predecessor for these accomplishments. The BARMM has also introduced Islamic banking, aiming to bolster economic resilience and financial inclusivity. The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) recorded a PHP3.1 billion investment for the region in 2023, exceeding the year's target. In healthcare, the Ministry of Health is nearing completion of 100 barangay health stations, a PHP250 million project aimed at improving access to health services. Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim noted BARMM's support in the Marawi rehabilitation, contributing to the welfare of siege survivors.

In education, the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) invested heavily in hiring competent teachers, building climate-resilient classrooms, and technical and vocational laboratories. The military's 6th Infantry Division reported the neutralization of over 200 threat group members and the recovery of 500 guns, contributing to the region's improved security. BARMM's legislative achievements include the enactment of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code and the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, crucial steps towards the 2025 parliamentary elections.