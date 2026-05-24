Singapore: The Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College is set to represent Brunei at the biennial Singapore International Mathematical and Computational Challenge 2026. The five-day event will be held in the Republic of Singapore, showcasing the talents of young mathematicians and computational thinkers from around the world.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Dr Eddy Fazlin bin Haji Amdan, the Acting Director of Schools, was present at the Brunei International Airport to see off the team. The competition, organised by NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, aims to foster interdisciplinary thinking by encouraging participants to use mathematical and computational skills to address real-world problems. Participants will engage in a series of challenges designed to test their problem-solving capabilities and innovative thinking.