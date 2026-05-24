Kampung sungai hancing: A total of 100 participants took part in the Funeral Management Workshop titled 'Pakaian di Alam Barzakh'. Held at the Kampung Sungai Hancing Mosque on the morning of May 24th, the workshop aimed to enhance the community's understanding of funeral management procedures in accordance with Islamic law.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop was organized by the Kifayah Ar-Razaq Management Company in collaboration with the Kampung Sungai Hanching Mosque. The event focused on various key activities, including the procedures for bathing, shrouding, and praying for the deceased, culminating in a proper burial as prescribed by Islamic practices.

In addition to the theoretical sessions, participants engaged in practical demonstrations led by experienced instructors. These demonstrations were intended to provide a clearer and more comprehensive understanding of the funeral management process, ensuring that participants could apply the knowledge effectively in real-life situations.