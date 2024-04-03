Philippine Business Groups Consider ‘Heat Breaks’ for Outdoor Workers

MANILA - Leading business organizations in the Philippines have signaled their willingness to adopt 'heat breaks' for certain employees amid rising temperatures, provided they maintain autonomy over the policy's application. The Employers' Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) and the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) responded to a legislative initiative aimed at protecting workers from the health risks associated with extreme heat.

According to Philippines News Agency, ECOP President Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr., emphasized the importance of flexibility in implementing the proposed breaks, suggesting that while guidelines could be beneficial, mandatory legislation might lead to misuse. The proposal, put forward by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, draws inspiration from the United Arab Emirates' regulations, advocating for additional rest periods during intense heat and strict adherence to occupational heat safety standards.

Pimentel's initiative aims to address the vulnerabilities of outdoor workers to heat-related illnesses, suggesting that such measures are critical to maintaining productivity and ensuring worker welfare. However, Ortiz-Luis pointed out that these 'heat breaks' should be targeted primarily at employees working in direct sunlight for prolonged periods, as they face significant health risks.

Echoing Ortiz-Luis's sentiments, FPI Chairman Jesus Arranza expressed support for the initiative, recognizing the responsibility of management to safeguard employee health and productivity. Arranza stressed the need for a clear definition of eligible types of work, indicating that indoor workers, such as those in air-conditioned environments, should not qualify for these breaks.

The debate over 'heat breaks' underscores the broader challenge of balancing worker protection with operational efficiency, particularly in sectors where exposure to extreme heat is a regular occupational hazard.