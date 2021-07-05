Phase Three of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19 begins yesterday, involving individuals aged 18 and above. As of yesterday the 4th of July 2021, the total number of the first and second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine injections given was 92,298 people. 76,703 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine injection while 15,565 people received the second dose of the vaccine injection. According to the Ministry of Health, the first injection is to help stimulate the body’s immunity to identify the virus while the second injection strengthens the body’s immune system.

In the Brunei Muara district, as of the 4th of July, more than 61 thousand people have received the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine injections. In order to obtain the COVID-19 injection during the Third Phase, the public is required to book an injection slot, especially those who are invited to attend events in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 75th Birthday Celebration.

Although, the third phase has just begun, the implementation for the first and second phases is still ongoing. In order to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine injection process and avoid congestion at vaccination centers, only individuals who have booking slots through the BruHealth app are allowed to receive the vaccine injection. Walk-ins are only allowed for senior citizens and the disabled.

The public also received COVID-19 vaccine injections at Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital’s Vaccination Centre in Tutong District. When making the bookings, the public must ensure that their Bru-HIMS personal information are up-to-date. For assistance in booking for the injection slots through the BruHealth app the public may contact the Health Advice Line at 148 during office hours. According to Dayang Roziah Binti Haji Mohammad Alli, Nursing Officer, Head of the Vaccination Clinic Section, for those who are unable to access BruHealth through their mobile phones, another alternative is by coming to the pre-booking table provided at the Vaccination Centre. Meanwhile, senior citizens and the differently-abled are given priority on a walk-in basis to obtain the COVID-19 injection. The Ministry of Health also reminds the public to follow the rules and processes stated at the Vaccination Centre, which includes wearing face masks as well as practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, over 6,000 people have received the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine injection at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital’s Vaccination Center in Temburong District. For those who made bookings through the Health Advice Line 148, they can only do so within 2 to 3 days after receiving the required information. The public can go to the Ministry of Health’s website at www.moh.gov.bn or call the Health Advice Line 148 or through the BruHealth application.

Source: Radio Television Brunei