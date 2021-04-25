70 female members of the Brunei Malay Teachers Association, PGGMB took part in the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony that took place at PGGMB building in the capital.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Pengiran Datin Paduka Hajah Mariam binti Pengiran Haji Matarsad, Vice President of the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council. Organised by the PGGMB Women’s Committee, the ceremony was a continuation of the previous events and Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council in Ramadhan this year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei