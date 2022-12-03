Perform Umrah during School Holiday

December is a favourable time for Muslims throughout the world to perform Umrah. This is also true for Brunei Darussalam pilgrims who took the advantage of the year end school holiday to perform Umrah.

Yesterday morning, over 150 pilgrims left for the Holy Land. The pilgrims are using Umrah packages from Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad; At-Taqwa Travel Tours Sendirian Berhad; Al-Hijrah Travel Tours Sendirian Berhad; and Balurih Travel Sendirian Berhad. To ensure the smooth running of the Umrah, the said agencies have arranged various activities throughout the pilgrim’s stay in the Holy Land. This includes talks and visits to historical sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei