Pangasinan State University Awarded P90 Million for Salt Production Innovation

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) has allocated an initial PHP90 million grant to Pangasinan State University (PSU) for advancing salt research and innovation.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke on Monday, the funding comes through the Niche Centers in the Regions for Research and Development (NICER) program after several proposals by the university.

The funding aims to enhance salt production in Western Pangasinan, where it is traditionally made using solar drying and conventional cooking methods. Dr. Galas emphasized that the grant would be used to develop innovative equipment capable of producing salt regardless of the season, addressing production halts during the rainy months. The project seeks to create machinery that can operate continuously, akin to technology used in Japan which produces up to 400 metric tons of salt daily.

Dr. Galas detailed that this initiative, named the Accelerating Salt Research and Innovation (ASIN) program, is critical for revitalizing the struggling salt industry in the Philippines. The university plans to collaborate with the provincial government of Pangasinan and involve PSU's engineering and information technology departments, particularly at the Urdaneta Campus, in this developmental endeavor.

Should the research meet its objectives within three years, PSU will seek further government support for large-scale production of the innovative salt-making machinery. This initiative aligns with the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ recent launch of 'Oplan Asin' in Pangasinan, aimed at enhancing the salt industry through technology and equipment upgrades, improving production quality and quantity, and ensuring compliance with food safety standards.