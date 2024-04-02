Pangasinan Officials Advocate for Adaptive Learning Strategies Amidst Heatwave

PANGASINAN – In response to the escalating temperatures exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon, several local executives in Pangasinan have called on the Department of Education (DepEd) to adopt alternative delivery modes (ADM) for education, prioritizing the well-being of students and teachers.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision to suspend face-to-face classes and transition to ADM is contingent on the local heat index reaching critical levels, specifically categorized as 'danger' between 42 to 51 degrees Celsius. This proactive stance aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the intense heat on in-person learning environments. Mayor Macanlalay emphasized the autonomy granted to school principals in determining the necessity of class suspensions, based on the specific conditions of their campuses.

Further, the mayor underscored the importance of preparedness, advising educational institutions to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water and proper ventilation facilities to support any required continuation of face-to-face sessions. Additionally, students and educators are encouraged to wear appropriate attire and maintain hydration.

In a similar vein, Asingan town Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr. highlighted the engagement with school officials to establish ADM as the preferred approach until weather conditions improve. The shift to alternative learning methods aligns with parental concerns for student safety amidst the heatwave.

Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez also communicated through social media that schools possess the discretion to select the most suitable learning mode during this period. As a result, numerous schools across Dagupan and other towns like Mangaldan, San Manuel, Sta. Barbara, and Mapandan opted for ADM, reflecting a significant shift to accommodate environmental challenges.

Moreover, the DepEd's Pangasinan II-Schools District Office reported that 463 out of 661 schools under its jurisdiction transitioned to ADM by mid-morning, demonstrating a widespread adaptation to ensure educational continuity while addressing health risks associated with the current climatic conditions.