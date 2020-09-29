The Ministry of Health through the Health Enforcement Unit from the 21st until the 27th of September conducted several ‘Operasi Merati’ operations nationwide. A total of 84 business premises were inspected during the operations. 18 business premises were given a total of four thousand 600 dollar compound fines for disobeying directives from the Ministry of Health.

The operations in Brunei Muara district involved Kampung Salambigar, Menglait, Mulaut, Gadong, Mentiri, Sengkurong, Bengkurong Masin, Bandar Seri Begawan, and Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis / Madang. Similar operation was also held in Belait District namely Kampung Sungai Liang, Kampung Lumut and Labi Mosque. Meanwhile, in Tutong District, the operation focused on Kampung Bukit Sibut and in Temburong District, the operation was carried out at Bangar Town and Mukim Amo.

Among the offences that were issued compound fines include food service workers, barbers and Health & Beauty Establishment workers not wearing face masks; no body temperature check; not using Bruhealth QR Code and providing buffet services without adhering to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The Ministry of Health once again reminded the public, particularly business Managers and workers to adhere to the Ministry of Health and other government agencies directives. Especially in ensuring food service workers to wear face masks. They are to carry out their social responsibilities and enculturing measures to curb COVID-19 at respective business premises. Congregants at mosques, suraus and religious halls are also reminded to wear face masks.

Business Managers are required to obtain specific BruHealth QR Code for their premises. To print and place the QR Code at locations easily scanned by customers. Premise Managers are reminded to use Premise Scan App to facilitate customers.

For latest information visit the Ministry of Health’s website at www.moh.gov.bn or visit the Facebook and Instagram account @MOH Brunei. Complaints can be directed via email at health.enforcement@moh.gov.bn or contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei