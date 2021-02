Three female foreigners were found to have violated the Immigration Act and Regulations during the ‘Operasi Langis’ carried out in collaboration with the Law Enforcement Division of the Immigration and National Registration Department, Bandar Seri Begawan.

The three foreigners were detained in an inspection at a ‘nasi-katok’ stall in Kampung Jerudong and will be investigated under the Immigration Act and Regulations ChapterĀ 17, for failing to show valid documents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei