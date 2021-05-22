The lively Hari Raya atmosphere continues to be felt, with foreign dignitaries in the country also holding Hari Raya celebrations. Yesterday afternoon, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia held a Hari Raya Open House function at the official residence in Jalan Kebangsaan.

Among those present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council; Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohammad Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. Also present were other foreign dignitaries. According to His Excellency Doctor Sujatmiko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam, the celebration portrayed the long standing close relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Indonesia.

Source: Radio Television Brunei