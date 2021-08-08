Teaching and learning session at all primary and secondary schools; colleges and sixth form centres; technical and vocational institutions; training and lifelong learning centres; institutions of higher learning and private schools under the purview of the Ministry of Education, as well as schools under the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be carried out via online starting on the 9th of August 2021 until a date to be announced later.

To ensure the health and safety of students, students are advocated to stay at home and follow online learning. Online teaching and learning for tuition centres and music schools was implemented with immediate effect, began on 7th August.

Additionally, schools or institutions will also be providing Home-Pack Learning for students who have limited or do not have internet access. Schools and educational institutions are to activate their respective Business Continuity Plan in the interest of maintaining the well-being of teachers, lecturers and school and institution community. This includes allowing those deemed vulnerable to Work From Home as stated by the Ministry of Health.

For more information, contact the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 Operation Centre at 238 2396 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei