OKX Introduces Quick Transfer Feature & Announces Ledger Compatibility, Streamlining Self-Custody for Millions of Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has introduced the seamless Quick Transfer feature and announced Ledger hardware wallet compatibility to streamline self-custody for millions of users.

The Quick Transfer feature allows OKX users to easily transfer assets between the OKX exchange and its leading self-custody Web3 Wallet. Quick Transfer is now available on the OKX Android Mobile App and will soon be available on iOS.

Later in December, OKX will introduce Ledger hardware wallet compatibility with its OKX Mobile App, making it the only multi-chain wallet that supports the Ledger hardware wallet on a mobile app. Users will be able to manage their crypto across 40+ chains and access DEX, NFT Marketplace, dApps and Yield directly from their hardware wallet. Ledger and Trezon compatibility is currently available on the OKX Wallet Web Extension.

The OKX Web3 Wallet is a decentralized multi-chain wallet that gives users custody of their own assets. OKX does not store user passwords, seed phrases (mnemonics), or private keys, nor does it send them to external servers. Additional benefits of the OKX Web3 Wallet include:

The ability to hold cryptocurrencies and NFTs across over 40 blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, OKC, Solana, BSC, and Aptos

Built-in access to a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) that uses smart routing to get users the best rates across protocols

A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that aggregates collections across other marketplaces like OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare, etc.

A service that finds the best on-chain yield to make DeFi accessible to all

OKX Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai said: “Self-custody has been rising in importance in the crypto sector for some time, and this has accelerated in recent months. At OKX, we’re building a unified experience across Web3 and centralized services in a single app. Quick Transfer enables easy-to-use asset transfer, and ensures a seamless and secure experience, while Ledger compatibility empowers customers to take self-custody a step further by utilizing hardware wallets. Customers using these services will have more custody choices as well as direct access to and greater control of their assets.”

Find out more about the importance of self-custody here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8712771