The Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA through the Student Affairs Division, yesterday afternoon held a Nuzul Al-Quran Celebration, Tadarus Closing Ceremony and Presentation of Donations for Orphans as well as UNISSA Citizens’ Aid Recipients. The ceremony took place at the Surau Al-Syafi’i, UNISSA.

The function began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Dr. Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA and followed by the reading of Khatam Al-Quran. The function among others, aimed to commemorate the event of Nuzul Al-Quran as a great miracle revealed to Rasullullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam to be used as a guide for life. The function was coincided with the presentation of donations to 31 orphans comprising of UNISSA family members and 13 recipients of UNISSA community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei