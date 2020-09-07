As many as 3,819 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey in June 2020, which is 95.08 percent less compared to the same month in 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in June 2020 amounted to 1.78 percent.

From January through June 2020, 48,767 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is 73.61 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 1.08 percent.

According to the ministry, in June 2020, 214,768 tourists visited Turkey, which is 95.96 percent less compared to June 2019.

In the first six months of this year, over 4.5 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 75.06 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

Source: TREND News Agency