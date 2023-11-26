Biliran, New Zealand - New Zealand's Fear Youth clinched victory at the La Routa Adventure Race - Eastern Visayas championship, outperforming 13 other international teams. The grueling 96-hour contest, spanning from November 20 to 24, unfolded in the island province of Biliran.

According to Philippines News Agency, the New Zealand team, comprising Dean Stewart, Josiah Murphy, Sophie Shallard, and Flynn Goodger, demonstrated superior skill and endurance, overcoming competitors from Malaysia, Poland, India, and the Philippines. The race, a test of stamina, wit, strength, and determination, featured a diverse set of challenges including running, swimming, paddling, biking, and rappelling.

Poland's Nonstop Adventure team secured the top position in the Elite Category. The Department of Tourism and the provincial government supported the event, selecting Biliran as the venue for its peaceful environment and its infrastructure, including circumferential and cross-country roads conducive for adventure racing.

Participants experienced Biliran's diverse natural beauty, from waterfalls and rice terraces to dense forests, rugged mountains, small islands, and sandy beaches. Garido highlighted the unpredictability of nature as a significant aspect of adventure racing, emphasizing the athletes' resilience in facing weather and climate challenges.

Heide Muller, chief executive officer of the Adventure Racing World Series, expressed gratitude to the Department of Tourism for their support. She underscored the race's role in promoting Biliran and the Philippines as prime destinations for adventure enthusiasts. The winning team, Fear Youth, is set to represent at the Adventure Racing World Series in Ecuador in November 2024.