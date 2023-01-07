New Experience of Studying At Secondary Level

Year 7 students at secondary schools nationwide began their new school term with an Orientation Programme. Entering secondary school is a new experience for the new Year 7 students who have just completed their primary level education. Yesterday morning, RTB’s crew took a closer look at several secondary schools at all districts.

At Katok Secondary Schools, students were briefed on the Education Act and regulations. For the new Year 7 students, it is a must for them to attend the orientation session.

Meanwhile in the Belait District, the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rasyidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Secondary School has arranged a number of activities for the new Year 7 students’ orientation.

In Tutong District, the RTB crew took a closer look at the admission of Year 7 students at Muda Hashim Tutong Secondary School. The orientation session included a briefing and Mathematics as well as Science activities.

Whereas in Temburong District, the orientation programme for Year 7 students at the Sultan Hassan Secondary School took place at Dewan Belalong of the Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex. The programme acted as an early exposure on the way of life that the new students will experience at the secondary level.

