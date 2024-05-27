NCSC Anticipates Rapid Senate Approval for Key Senior Citizen Legislation

MANILA — The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) is hopeful for the prompt passage of four critical bills by the Senate, following their recent endorsement by the House of Representatives. These legislative measures are designed to significantly enhance the welfare and rights of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke on the program Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, the approval of these bills by the House represents a partial victory, but full success hinges on their swift passage through the Senate. Quijano described the potential impact of these bills on senior citizens as substantial, likening it to a deluge of benefits once they are enacted.

The bills in question include House Bill (HB) No. 10312, which proposes to enhance the existing discounts for senior citizens and PWDs even during promotional periods; HB 10313, aimed at integrating services beneficial to seniors and PWDs into the eGOV PH Super App; HB 10188, also known as the Senior Citizens Protection Against Fraud Act, which focuses on educating the elderly about fraud prevention; and HB 10423, which seeks to amend the current Senior Citizen Act to establish a universal social pension of at least PHP1,000 monthly for all senior citizens.

Furthermore, Quijano emphasized the importance of the proposed legislation for improving the quality of life for the elderly, urging them to maintain their health to enjoy the full spectrum of government benefits outlined in the Expanded Centenarians Act. This law provides monetary gifts for seniors reaching significant age milestones, with PHP10,000 granted at ages 80, 85, 90, and 95.

The NCSC is actively engaging with stakeholders to ensure these bills receive the necessary support in the Senate, paving the way for a more supportive and inclusive environment for the Philippines' senior population.