A total of 1,919.2 kilogrammes of scrap paper, among those collected during the Nationwide Recycling Day Initiative in the four districts. The initiative was held by the Ministry of Development through the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe; with the cooperation and support of four local recycling companies namely Enevo Sendirian Berhad, Imaa Maya Enterprise, Shaliz Waste Recycling and Kawan Bumi Sendirian Berhad.

In Brunei Muara District, the initiative was held at Sungai Akar Transfer Station, Pantai Serasa Recreation Park, and Kampung Parit Mini Perayaan Recreation Park. The initiative aims to encourage and inculcate the public on recycling to be practiced in daily life and promote awareness to be more responsible in keeping the country’s environment clean, green and safe.

While in Belait District, the initiative took place at the Belait Branch JASTRe Office, and Jubli Anduki Recreation Park. The recycled items will then be transported to recycling companies to be processed either domestically or exported overseas for further recycling processes.

The initiative was also held at the Tutong District JASTRe Office. Besides collecting items that can be recycled, the initiative is also intended to introduce recycling services available in the country.

In Temburong District, the Temburong Branch JASTRe Office became the focal point. Besides paper, among those collected were cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, used cooking oil and E-waste.

Source: Radio Television Brunei