The National Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports under the Youth and Sports Department has produced many Qari and Qariah of calibre who are capable of competing at a higher level. The National Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran also acts as a platform for Qari and Qariah in the country to measure their capabilities and performance, especially in Tarannum Al-Quran reading. Yesterday, 15 Qari and 14 Qariah presented their reading at the semi-finals of the National Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran for 1442 Hijrah /2021 that was held at the Youth Centre in the capital.

20 Qari and Qariah presented their readings at the morning session. Present were Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Strategy and Policy Management at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the ministry.

Meanwhile, 9 other Qari and Qariah presented their reading in the afternoon. The Final of the National Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran for 1442 Hijrah/2021 will take place on Thursday, 24th of June 2021 at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The event coincided with the certificate presentation by Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

