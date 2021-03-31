70 qari and 52 qariah presented their readings in the 4-day Preliminary Rounds of National Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an for Youth which begin yesterday until the 3rd of April 2021. The competition which is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Youth and Sports Department is held at the Lecture Hall of Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

From the total, 30 participants will be selected to the semi-finals, while five qari and five qariah including Qari and Qariah defending champion will be competed in the final. Musabaqah participants must be the citizens of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam or permanent residents, aged between 15 to 30 and has not yet won any competitions such as the International Musabaqah Tilawah Al-Quran organised by the Malaysian Government or the Southeast Asian Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei