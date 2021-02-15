More than 1200 participants will take part in the field performance of the 37th National Day Anniversary Celebration General Assembly on the 23rd of February. In ensuring that the Assembly programme runs smoothly and perfectly, yesterday morning, a Field Performance Rehearsal was held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Berakas. Four segments breakdown will be presented titled ”Mutiara Darussalam”.

The performance which involves several youths from various associations and non-governmental organizations, has started rehearsing since 25th of January. The Acting Director of Culture and Arts Division, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as the Chief Coordinator of the Creative Work Sub-Committee explained that the field performance in this year’s National Day celebration portrays a journey of the country’s formation with the challenges and obstructions faced, as well as the moments of independence until we strive to achieve the objective of Wawasan Negara 2035, with the shaping of human resources needed by the youth development machinery.

Source: Radio Television Brunei