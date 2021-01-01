​As a continuous commitment by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to ensure the well-being and the interest of the public is being looked after, a signing ceremony for the National Coastal Surveillance System, NCSS was held yesterday morning at the Prime Minister’s Office building. The projects will take 24 months, and once completed, it will become a coastal maritime network surveillance system overlooking the entire Brunei Coastline, Brunei Bay and Brunei River.

The contract between the National Maritime Coordination Centre, NMCC, Prime Minister’s Office and General Dynamics Mission System, Canada was signed by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Pengiran Haji Muhamad Sazali bin Pengiran Haji Yakob, Permanent Secretary for Security, Enforcement and Law at the Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Her Excellency Jeannete Stovel, the Canadian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. Also present, Ms.Emily Fleckner as Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy to Brunei Darussalam, members of the NCSS Project Steering Committee and Project Team.

The contract was earlier signed by Mr. David Ibbetson, Vice President of General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada on the 15th December 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. This was witnessed by His Excellency Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Canada.

Source: Radio Television Brunei