To inculcate the sense of love towards mosque by participating in the mosque takmir committee activities, the Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque Takmir Committee in collaboration with Temburong District Mosque Affairs Office organised the Mosque Usrah Programme for Al-Quran and Muqaddam Guidance Class students in Temburong District. The programme was held yesterday morning at Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque.

Among the activities were Subuh Call to Prayer competition, reading of selected verses and knowing Jawi writing. The programme among others act as a platform for the community’s solidarity and to allow parents as well as guardian to interact with the children’s teachers at the mosque.

Prizes to winners of the competition was presented by Awang Haji Juflee bin Haji Mega, Head of Imarah Section, Mosque Affairs Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei