Several mosques, suraus and religious halls in other three districts were also reviewed for the upcoming Friday Prayer.

In the Temburong District, the delegation of Ministry of Religious Affairs was led by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. Among the visited mosques were Utama Mohd Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town; Kampung Puni Mosque; Kampung Belais dan Buda Buda Mosque; Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Kampung Bokok Mosque; Kampung Perpindahan Rataie National Housing Scheme Mosque; Kampung Selangan Mosque and Kampung Labu Mosque.

Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli Bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs led the delegation in reviewing the mosques in the Tutong District. The delegation reviewed the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town, Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque in Kampung Sengkarai, Kampung Penapar Mosque, Kampung Lamunin Mosque, Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Kiudang Mosque and Kampung Kupang Tutong Mosque.

Meanwhile in the Belait District, the delegation was headed by Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait, Rancangan Perumahan Negara Kampung Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque, Lorong 3 Selatan Seria Mosque, Zainab Lumut Mosque and Kampung Sungai Liang Mosque were among reviewed by the delegation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei