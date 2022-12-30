Two companies in the Tutong District were issued $200 compound fine each for dumping trash and food wastes at public areas.

Norlesa Trading Company and Fayze Restaurant were found to violate the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021. Both companies were given seven days to settle the compound fine.

The public, Company and business premises owners are reminded to always keep the environment clean, especially in the business premises area and also public areas by not throwing, piling up or leaving any type of rubbish in public places.

Source: Radio Television Brunei