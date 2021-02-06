Companies and the public are reminded not to disposed rubbish at public areas. The Law Enforcement Section, Municipal Department and District Offices, Ministry of Home Affairs issued the reminder after a number of offences were recorded under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30.

38 companies and 65 individuals were issued compound fines totalling 17 thousand 900 dollars under the One Nation ‘Operasi Bersih’ conducted from the 1st to 4th of February. The operation involved personnel from the Law Enforcement Section, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department together with Tutong Municipal Department, Seria and Kuala Belait Municipal Department, Brunei Muara District Office, Tutong District Office, Belait District Office and Temburong District Office.

Any complaint or information, contact Talian Darussalam 123, email to ‘Info@123.gov.bn’ or visit ‘www.123.gov.bn’ or Whatsapp to 8333123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei