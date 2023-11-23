Home Medical Mental Health Talk for “Share Learn Grow” International Programme Participants

Mental Health Talk for “Share Learn Grow” International Programme Participants

Kampung Anggerek Desa, Brunei Darussalam - A Mental Health Talk was held for the 210 participants of the “Share Learn Grow" International Programme of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. The talk took place on 22nd November night at a hotel in Kampung Anggerek Desa.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The International Programme, which includes participants from Brunei Darussalam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Singapore, featured Dayang Hajah Viviyanti binti Haji Md. Ali, Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. The talk focused on the topic of 'anxiety', providing a unique perspective on mental health issues.

