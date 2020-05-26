​No new COVID-19 case was reported yesterday, and the total cases remains at 141. In a media statement issued by the Ministry of Health on the latest COVID-19 situation in the country, one case has recovered, therefore the total recovered cases increased to 137. The Ministry of Health also advised members of the public who have yet registered to the BruHealth app to do so.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre are 3 cases, where 2 are still in critical condition and require respiratory assistance, and one of them also requiring the heart / lung machine, ECMO. The rest are in stable condition. In the past 24 hours, 123 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 18,534 tests.

On the BruHealth app, the Ministry of Health said that 201,949 people have registered as users to the application. In addition to that, 3,346 businesses and premises have also registered for the application. Public cooperation in the use of the BruHealth app as well as scanning QR codes in and out of premises is necessary as it will ensure the safety of the public including the employees and customers, as well as facilitate the Ministry of Health to make contact tracing in case an outbreak of infection occurs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei